Nakhala Thanks Resistance Comrades: We Forced the Enemy to Negotiate, Will Force it to Release All Detainees

By Al-Ahed News

Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance Movement Ziad Nakhala underlined in a speech he made after the truce in Gaza came into effect on Friday that no captured ‘Israeli’ soldier or officer will be released before all Palestinians detainees are freed, and this won’t happen before the end of the aggression.

Noting that ‘Israel’ has failed to achieve its stated goals in the war on Gaza, Nakhala underlined that “The ‘Israeli’ enemy wouldn’t have accepted the deal of prisoner’s exchange if wouldn’t have suffered from the losses in the battlefield. We will later force the ‘Israeli’ enemy to accept a major exchange deal that will guarantee the liberation of all our detainees.”

We have to continue our fight to break the aggression and the enemy’s goals. It’s expected that the ‘Israeli’ aggression becomes bloodier and more criminal after the end of the truce. The Islamic Jihad leader insisted that only the brave men of Gaza and the West Bank can change the course of the war and the aggression, and create new realities that force the enemy’s retreat.

“I must mention our brothers in Hezbollah who took part in the fight against the enemy, and so did the resistance in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen,” Nakhala said, hailing their daring resistance that fought the enemy round-the-clock, inflicted huge losses upon it, forced tens of thousands of its settlers to flee their settlements, and sacrifices their valiant sons in the battlefield on the path of liberating al-Quds, defending Palestine, its resistance, and identity.

He then greeted the Iraqi resistance fighters for striking the US bases, and praised Syria and Yemen whose participation was significance in defending Palestine and its resistance.

“We will not be broken. We will continue to fight. This is our choice today more than any past time,” the PIJ leader concluded.