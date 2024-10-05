Iranians Mark Basij Week with Huge Pro-Palestine Rally in The Capital Tehran

By Staff, Agencies

The people of the Iranian capital Tehran held a big rally in support of Palestine as the national Basij Week started on Friday.

A march dubbed “Towards Bayt al-Maqdis [Holy Al-Quds]” was held in Tehran to protest the genocide committed by Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime in Gaza and to support Palestinian Muslims on Friday.

The massive march was organized on the occasion of voluntary Basij forces Week and started at 09:00 Tehran local time.

Demonstrators carrying Iranian, Palestinian and Lebanese flags, as well as flags of Hamas and Hezbollah, shouted anti-‘Israel’ and anti-US slogans.

Demonstrators gathered in Tehran's iconic Revolution Square before Friday prayers.

Tehran Revolutionary Guards Deputy Commander General Mahmud Tawakkuli announced that 50,000 people would attend the big rally to be held with the participation of voluntary Basij forces.