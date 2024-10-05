US Occupation Bases in Syria, Iraq Targeted by Explosive-laden Drones

By Staff, Agencies

Three military facilities occupied by US forces in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ez-Zor and across Iraq have come under separate attacks by explosive-laden drones, the latest in a series of strikes on American occupation forces in the two neighboring countries.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in a statement published on its Telegram channel claimed responsibility for the early Friday morning attack on US forces based at the al-Omar oil field in Deir Ez-Zor province.

There were no immediate reports about the extent of damage at the military facility, or possible casualties.

It noted that the base was targeted by a drone, linking the assault to the US support for the Zionist regime’s bloody military campaign against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The brutal war, which the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has been waging against the besieged Palestinian enclave since October 7, has so far claimed the lives of at least 14,532 people, including 6,000 children and 4,000 women.

The regime launched the war after Gaza's resistance groups conducted Operation al-Aqsa Flood, their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years in response to increased ‘Israeli’ violence against Palestinians.

The United States, ‘Israel’s’ biggest ally, has provided the regime with arms and ammunitions since the initiation of the Gaza war.

The US House of Representatives on November 2 passed a standalone $14.3-billion military assistance package for ‘Israel’. The legislation, however, is yet to clear the Senate.

Washington has also vetoed United Nations Security Council resolutions that called on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.

Late on Thursday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for a drone strike against Ain al-Assad Airbase in Iraq’s western province of Anbar, and another on a US-run military installation near the Erbil International Airport in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Earlier, Kadhim al-Fartousi, the spokesman for the Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada anti-terror resistance group, stated that the four-day truce between the ‘Israeli’ military and Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, which started at 7 a.m. local time on Friday in Gaza, will not extend to Iraqi resistance groups.

US War Department deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said during a media briefing on Tuesday that “US forces have been attacked approximately 66 times since October 17. Thirty-two separate times in Iraq and 34 separate times in Syria.”