No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iran: Gaza Truce A First Step towards Palestine’s Victory

Iran: Gaza Truce A First Step towards Palestine’s Victory
folder_openIran access_time10 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign ministry welcomed on Thursday a temporary ceasefire in Gaza following weeks of brutal “Israeli” strikes, describing it as the first step to triumph for the Palestinian people and resistance forces.

In his statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani welcomed the four-day truce in Gaza, describing the development as the first step in halting the “usurping and child-killing Zionist regime’s war crimes against the Palestinian citizens, women and children.”

Describing the truce as the result of over 45 days of indescribable resistance shown by the Palestinian people and historical perseverance of the resistance combatants, the spokesman said the development marks the first step to victory for Palestine.

He further noted that Iran will continue to make efforts, use initiatives and hold diplomatic consultations with various regional and international parties to support the oppressed people of Palestine and make joint efforts with the friendly and like-minded countries in order to take immediate measures to stabilize and stretch the ceasefire, stop the Zionist regime’s massacre machine, and provide urgent relief aid for the people of Gaza.

“The Palestinian nation proved that it will decide its own fate and the fate of its homeland either in the battlefield or at the political arena, and will show an appropriate and determining response to any plot or ill-advised, aggressive and short-sighted measure by the usurping Zionist entityand its notorious sponsors,” Kanaani added.

 

Israel Iran Palestine Gaza AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes

Iran’s Pezeshkian: If All Muslims were United, ‘Israel’ wouldn’t have Dared to Commit such Crimes

one month ago
Araghchi: New Iranian Gov’t Tasked with Neutralizing Illegal Sanctions

Araghchi: New Iranian Gov’t Tasked with Neutralizing Illegal Sanctions

one month ago
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op

Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op

one month ago
Chinese Embassy Celebrated 53rd Anniversary of Iran-China Relations

Chinese Embassy Celebrated 53rd Anniversary of Iran-China Relations

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot