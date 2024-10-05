- Home
Statement of Al-Qassam Brigades Explaining the Humanitarian Truce and Swap Deal
By Staff
Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades issued the following statement explaining the humanitarian truce and prisoner exchange agreement:
- The truce will come into effect on Friday 11/24/2023 [10 Jumada al-Awwal 1445 AH] at 7 a.m.
- The truce will last for 4 days. Throughout that entire period, there will be a cessation of all military actions by the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Palestinian resistance, as well as the Zionist enemy.
- All “Israeli” aircraft will cease all flights over the southern Gaza Strip.
- Enemy aircraft will stop flying for 6 hours per day [from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.] over Gaza City and the north.
- Three Palestinian women and children held captive [by “Israel”] will be released for every one Zionist prisoner.
- Within 4 days, 50 captured Zionist women and children under the age of 19 will be released.
- 200 trucks carrying relief and medical supplies will be brought daily to all areas of the Gaza Strip.
- 4 trucks transporting fuel and cylinder gas will be brought daily to all areas of the Gaza Strip.
