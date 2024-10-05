No Script

Losses Inflicted Upon the “Israeli” Enemy by Hezbollah on Lebanon’s Front Between Oct. 8 and Nov. 22, 2023

Losses Inflicted Upon the “Israeli” Enemy by Hezbollah on Lebanon’s Front Between Oct. 8 and Nov. 22, 2023
folder_openLebanon access_time10 months ago
By The Military Media in the Islamic Resistance

The infographic poster details the losses the "Israeli" enemy have suffered from October 8 to November 22 only on the Lebanese front which it is fighting against the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah.

Losses Inflicted Upon the “Israeli” Enemy by Hezbollah on Lebanon’s Front Between Oct. 8 and Nov. 22, 2023

 

Israel Palestine Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AxisOfResistance AlAqsaFlood

