IRG’s Top Commander Vows Crushing Response to Any Threat

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Major General Hossein Salami confirmed that the IRG is at peak of power today and is ready to give a crushing response to the enemy threats.

Addressing a ceremony in the central city of Yazd Salami said: “At any point where the enemy seeks to target and threaten Muslims’ honor and dignity, the IRG and Basij [volunteer forces] will be present and give a crushing response to the enemies.”

He further added that the IRG and Basij tighten the noose around the enemies’ necks and make the field so insecure for them that they will see no way out.

Referring to the adversaries’ plots against the Islamic Republic, the senior commander said the world arrogance has entered war with Iran in various fields, including the economy.

“The economic sanctions imposed on the country are a clear example of the enemies’ threats against the Iranian nation,” he stated, noting that “All of these enemy pressures and threats are aimed at imposing its ominous political objectives.”

However, thanks to the efforts of the IRG and Basij, these plots have been foiled one after another over the past years, Major General Salami went on to say.

He also vowed the IRG would continue to make efforts with all its capacity to ensure the security and welfare of the Iranian nation.