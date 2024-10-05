Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Iranian FM

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the FM of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, accompanied by the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Shoshtari, and the Deputy Iranian Ambassador to Beirut, Mr. Samadi.

The conferees tackled the latest developments in Palestine, Lebanon, and the region, as well as the existing possibilities regarding the course of events, the efforts made to end the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza Strip, and the responsibilities placed on everyone at this historic and fateful stage for Palestine, its sacred cause, and the entire region.