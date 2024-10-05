Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, November 23, 2023

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Thursday, November 23, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:30 a gathering of “Israeli” infantry soldiers at the “Al-Dhayra” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. ‏ The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:30 a gathering of “Israeli” infantry soldiers at “Jal al-Allam” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:30 the “Birket Risha” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:00 a gathering of “Israeli” infantry soldiers in the vicinity of ‘Sasa’ Settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. After monitoring an ‘Israeli’ Merkava, which was hiding between trees in the ‘Al-Raheb’ Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the tank at 09:15 with a guided missile, scoring direct hits. And after targeting it, an ‘Israeli’ enemy infantry force arrived at the scene, which was targeted by guided weapons, leaving its members killed and injured. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 the ‘Ein Zeitim’ base near Safad city [HQ of Unit 91’s Third Infantry Brigade] with 48 Katyusha rockets, hitting it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:30 the ‘Kherbet Ma’er’ Site and its bunkers with rockets, hitting it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted with two guided missiles at 11:00 a ‘house’ in ‘Al-Manara’ settlement where ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers were stationed. The target was hit directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in the vicinity of ‘Al-Raheb’ and ‘Tal Shaar’ site with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:05 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in the ‘Ramim’ Forest with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at noon positionings of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in the vicinity of ‘Al-Marj’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 01:50 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. ‏ The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 01:55 p.m. Ramyah Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:27 p.m. “Jal al-Allam” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. ‏ After the accurate monitoring to the entry of four “Israeli” soldiers into a “house” inside “Al-Manara” settlement, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them with precise guided missiles. This led to killing them all and destroying the “house” above their heads. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:50 p.m. the “Israeli” enemy soldiers positioned in the vicinity of “Hadb Al-Bustan” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:25 p.m. the gatherings of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Birkat Risha” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:30 p.m. the gatherings of “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed in the vicinity of “Al-Raheb” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:35 p.m. the gatherings of “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed in the vicinity of “Zar’it” Barracks, with a Burkan missile, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:35 p.m. the gatherings of “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed in the vicinity of “Hadb Al-Bustan” and “Birkat Risha” sites, with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:35 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers deployed in the vicinity of Al-Khazan Hill site near “Yiftah” Barracks [the occupied Lebanese village of Qadas] with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:45 p.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” site where “Israeli” occupation soldiers were moving with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}