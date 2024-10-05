Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, November 23, 2023
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued on Thursday, November 23, 2023 the following statements:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:30 a gathering of “Israeli” infantry soldiers at the “Al-Dhayra” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:30 a gathering of “Israeli” infantry soldiers at “Jal al-Allam” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:30 the “Birket Risha” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:00 a gathering of “Israeli” infantry soldiers in the vicinity of ‘Sasa’ Settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- After monitoring an ‘Israeli’ Merkava, which was hiding between trees in the ‘Al-Raheb’ Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the tank at 09:15 with a guided missile, scoring direct hits. And after targeting it, an ‘Israeli’ enemy infantry force arrived at the scene, which was targeted by guided weapons, leaving its members killed and injured.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 the ‘Ein Zeitim’ base near Safad city [HQ of Unit 91’s Third Infantry Brigade] with 48 Katyusha rockets, hitting it directly.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:30 the ‘Kherbet Ma’er’ Site and its bunkers with rockets, hitting it directly.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted with two guided missiles at 11:00 a ‘house’ in ‘Al-Manara’ settlement where ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers were stationed. The target was hit directly.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in the vicinity of ‘Al-Raheb’ and ‘Tal Shaar’ site with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:05 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in the ‘Ramim’ Forest with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at noon positionings of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in the vicinity of ‘Al-Marj’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 01:50 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 01:55 p.m. Ramyah Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:27 p.m. “Jal al-Allam” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- After the accurate monitoring to the entry of four “Israeli” soldiers into a “house” inside “Al-Manara” settlement, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them with precise guided missiles. This led to killing them all and destroying the “house” above their heads.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 02:50 p.m. the “Israeli” enemy soldiers positioned in the vicinity of “Hadb Al-Bustan” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:25 p.m. the gatherings of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Birkat Risha” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:30 p.m. the gatherings of “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed in the vicinity of “Al-Raheb” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:35 p.m. the gatherings of “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed in the vicinity of “Zar’it” Barracks, with a Burkan missile, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:35 p.m. the gatherings of “Israeli” enemy soldiers deployed in the vicinity of “Hadb Al-Bustan” and “Birkat Risha” sites, with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:35 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers deployed in the vicinity of Al-Khazan Hill site near “Yiftah” Barracks [the occupied Lebanese village of Qadas] with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 04:45 p.m. the “Al-Malikiyya” site where “Israeli” occupation soldiers were moving with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}