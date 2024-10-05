- Home
Hezbollah Mourns Five Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds
By Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourned its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of [liberating] al-Quds.
The martyrs were identified as the following:
- Martyr Abbas Mohammad Raad [Siraj], from Jbaa’, South Lebanon
- Martyr Khalil Jawad Shehimi [Siraj], from Markaba, South Lebanon
- Martyr Ahmad Hassan Mostafa [Malak Houla], from Houla, South Lebanon
- Martyr Mohammad Hassan Ahmad Sherri [Karbala], from Kherbet Selem, South Lebanon
- Martyr Bassam Ali Kanjo [Abu Hussein Thaer], from Shaqra, South Lebanon
