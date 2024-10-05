No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, November 22, 2023
folder_openLebanon access_time10 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 gatherings and vehicles of the “Israeli” enemy in the vicinity of ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with two Burkan missiles, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:25 the ‘Bayyadh Blida’ Site, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 the ‘Yiftah’ Barracks [the occupied Lebanese village of Qadas], scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:15 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy infantry soldiers in the vicinity of the ‘Zar’it’ Barracks with two ‘Burkan’ missiles, hitting the position directly.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:35 the ‘Ramiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:15 a gathering of the ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in the ‘Mitat’ Barracks facing Rmeish, South Lebanon, scoring direct hits.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:15 a gathering of the ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in the ‘Al-Malikiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  8. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:50 an ‘Israeli’ force stationed in the ‘Hanita’ Forest with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties.
  9. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:15 an ‘Israeli’ force stationed in the ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties.
  10. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:35 the ‘Al-Malikiya’ Site again with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  11. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:50 the ‘Al-Baghdadi’ Site and the military positionings in its vicinity with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties.
  12. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:50 the ‘Israeli’ military sites: ‘Al-Baghdadi, Al-Assi, Al-Manara, Al-Marj, and Tal Al-Tayha’ with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

 

Israel Al-Quds Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 25, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 25, 2024

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, August 24, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, August 24, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah: Our Drones Reached Desired Targets, Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech

Hezbollah: Our Drones Reached Desired Targets, Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech

one month ago
Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished

Hezbollah: The 1st Stage of Response Successfully Accomplished

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot