Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 gatherings and vehicles of the “Israeli” enemy in the vicinity of ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with two Burkan missiles, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:25 the ‘Bayyadh Blida’ Site, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 the ‘Yiftah’ Barracks [the occupied Lebanese village of Qadas], scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:15 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy infantry soldiers in the vicinity of the ‘Zar’it’ Barracks with two ‘Burkan’ missiles, hitting the position directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:35 the ‘Ramiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:15 a gathering of the ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in the ‘Mitat’ Barracks facing Rmeish, South Lebanon, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:15 a gathering of the ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in the ‘Al-Malikiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:50 an ‘Israeli’ force stationed in the ‘Hanita’ Forest with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:15 an ‘Israeli’ force stationed in the ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:35 the ‘Al-Malikiya’ Site again with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:50 the ‘Al-Baghdadi’ Site and the military positionings in its vicinity with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:50 the ‘Israeli’ military sites: ‘Al-Baghdadi, Al-Assi, Al-Manara, Al-Marj, and Tal Al-Tayha’ with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}