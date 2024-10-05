No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Ben Gvir Labels Deal as ’Disaster’, Slams War Cabinet ‘Idiocy’

Ben Gvir Labels Deal as ’Disaster’, Slams War Cabinet ‘Idiocy’
folder_openZionist Entity access_time10 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Zionist minister Itamar Ben Gvir slammed the deal that will see captives held by Hamas in Gaza exchanged for Palestinian detainees held in ‘Israeli’ occupation prisons and warned that any such deal would end in “disaster.”

Speaking to Channel 14 on Tuesday, the extremist minister, who heads the far-right ‘Otzma Yehudit’ party, addressed the reports that ‘Israel’ was close to finalizing a deal that would see some 50 ‘Israelis’ — most likely mothers and children — freed from Gaza, where they have been held for over six weeks along with some 190 others.

“I am very upset because they’re now talking about some kind of deal,” Ben Gvir told the news outlet. “I am disturbed because we are once again being divided and once again, we are not being told the truth. And once again, we are being pushed to the side. The rumors are that the ‘Israel’ is once again going to make a very, very big mistake in the style of the Shalit deal.”

“You remember that we released Gilad Shalit, we let out [Hamas Leader Yehya] Sinwar and his friends and brought this trouble upon ourselves,” Ben Gvir added.

The deal referred to by Ben Gvir took place in 2011 and saw the Zionist regime release 1,027 security prisoners in exchange for Gilad Shalit, who was captured by Hamas in 2006 while serving in the ‘Israel’ occupation military.

After declaring to Channel 14 that the rumored deal “will bring us to disaster,” Ben Gvir criticized ‘Israel’s’ war cabinet, which is made up of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, War Minister Yoav Gallant and minister without a portfolio Benny Gantz, who joined the government early in the war in order to join the war cabinet. In addition, MK Gadi Eisenkot serves as an observer in the cabinet.

“There is another thing, and that’s the concept that guides the war cabinet… they talked about a deal of 80 [captives], dropped it to 70, then dropped it to 50,” Ben Gvir said. “They said they wouldn’t let food enter, then after that, they said they wouldn’t let fuel enter, and now they have fuel.”

Ben Gvir also slammed the cabinet for the decision made last week to allow limited but regular fuel deliveries to enter the Strip for the first time since October 7.

“I’m asking how we can allow this. This is idiocy! It’s delusional! Sadly, Gantz and Eisenkot are leading the cabinet down bad paths,” he concluded.

Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza gilad shalit IsraeliOccupation YehyaSinwar AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israeli” Analysis: Hezbollah’s SG Sets Agenda for ‘Residents’ of the North

“Israeli” Analysis: Hezbollah’s SG Sets Agenda for ‘Residents’ of the North

29 days ago
IOF Relocates 75% of Spotters on Lebanese Border Amid Safety Concerns

IOF Relocates 75% of Spotters on Lebanese Border Amid Safety Concerns

one month ago
Is the ’Histadrut’ the Backbone of ’Israel’s’ Economic Power?

Is the ’Histadrut’ the Backbone of ’Israel’s’ Economic Power?

one month ago
Captives To Bibi’s Gov’t: You Failed Us

Captives To Bibi’s Gov’t: You Failed Us

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot