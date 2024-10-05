No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

US State Secretary to Visit Occupied Palestine for Gaza War Talks

Zionist Entity
By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is said to visit the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories to meet ‘Israeli’ and Palestinian officials for talks over the war in the Gaza Strip. According to the two sources with direct knowledge of the trip that spoke to Axios, the visit will take place early next week.

"Blinken's trip to the region hasn't been totally finalized but is expected to take place after Thanksgiving and before his participation in the NATO foreign ministers’ summit in Brussels next Tuesday [November 28]." This will be Blinken's fourth trip to the occupied territories since the start of the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza.

The news comes as the ‘Israeli’ entity’s war cabinet approves ceasefire deal for captives’ release. Blinken claimed that it “is the result of tireless diplomacy and relentless effort across the United States government.”

Israel Palestine Gaza

Comments

