South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy

By Staff, Agencies

South Africa’s Parliament voted in favor of a motion calling for the closure of the Zionist regime’s embassy in Pretoria and the suspension of diplomatic ties as tensions soar over the ‘Israeli’ assault on Gaza.

The action is largely symbolic because it will be up to President Cyril Ramaphosa‘s government whether to implement it.

The motion calling for the closure of the embassy and suspension of all diplomatic relations until a ceasefire is reached passed on Tuesday with 248 votes in favor and 91 votes against.

The action was introduced by the left-wing opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters, backed by the ruling African National Congress and opposed by members of the centrist, white-majority, largely pro-‘Israel’ ‘Democratic Alliance.’

Ramaphosa has said his country believes ‘Israel’ is committing war crimes and genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip, where Palestinian authorities have said more than 14,100 people have been martyred in the ‘Israeli’ air and ground assault since October 7.

The vote was held after ‘Israel’ announced it was recalling Ambassador Eli Belotserkovsky from Pretoria “for consultations.”

The African country, which has not had an ambassador in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories since 2018, has long backed the Palestinian cause for statehood.