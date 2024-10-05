No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Deputy Chairman of Hamas: Resistance Fronts Discussed

folder_openLebanon access_time10 months ago
Translated by Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah the Deputy Chairman of Hamas movement and the head of the Islamic and Arab Relations in Gaza Strip, Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, in the presence of the leader in the group Osama Hamdan.

The recent events since October 7 as well as the positions and developments were evaluated.

The conferees also tackled the possibilities that exist on all resistance fronts, especially in Gaza Strip. They also discussed the importance of continuing work and permanent coordination with steadfastness in order to achieve the promised victory, God willing.

Hamas Lebanon Gaza Hezbollah

