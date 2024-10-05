No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

The Islamic Resistance Military Media Condoles with Al-Mayadeen on the Martyrdom of Its Correspondent, Cameraman

folder_openLebanon access_time10 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance Military Media issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{And the martyrs, with their Lord, will have their reward and their light.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful

The Military Media of the Islamic Resistance extends the warmest condolences to the dear people of Al-Mayadeen Channel on the martyrdom of colleagues Farah Omar and Rabih Al-Maamari as a result of the treacherous Zionist aggression that targeted the team of Al-Mayadeen in South Lebanon as they were performing their journalistic duty in reflecting the developments on the battlefield of resistance as well as covering the crimes committed by the occupation.

The Military Media also extends the warmest condolences to the families of the two martyrs on their loss, praying that Allah the almighty lays His patience and solace upon the.

Just as martyr Farah Omar said in her last message, this enemy which is unable to tolerate the strikes of the Resistance fighters in the battlefield, tends with all of its treachery and cowardice to target the journalists assuming that it might prevent them from performing their professional and humanitarian duty. This enemy attempts to forget that targeting them won’t bring it but the equations imposed by the Resistance, which it knows and will experience again in the battlefield.

May Allah’s mercy be laid upon the martyrs, and the speedy recovery be granted to the wounded people.

                                                           The Islamic Resistance Military Media

                                                          Tuesday, 21-11-2023

                                                            07 Jumada Al-Awwal, 1445 Hijri

