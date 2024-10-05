Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, and in response to the Zionist enemy’s targeting of houses in South Lebanon villages:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:40 a ‘house’ in the ‘Metula’ settlement where soldiers of the ‘Israeli’ enemy were stationed. The resistance fighters used the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted 09:50 the ‘Hadab Al-Bustan’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:45 the ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:45 the ‘Jal Al-Alam’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, and in an initial response to the Zionist enemy’s targeting of Al-Mayadeen TV journalists, martyrs Farah Omar and Rabih Al-Maamari, and all civilian martyrs:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:25 an ‘Israeli’ military intelligence force that was stationed in a ‘house’ on the outskirts of ‘Al-Manara’ settlement with two guided missiles, leaving its members killed and injured.

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:30 the ‘Jal Al-Deir’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:50 an ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers’ gathering in ‘Al-Malikiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:05 a hostile tank near the ‘Netu'a’ settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, and in response to the Zionist enemy’s targeting of Al-Mayadeen TV journalists, martyrs Farah Omar and Rabih Al-Maamari, and all civilian martyrs, and houses:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:45 with guided missiles a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers inside a ‘house’ in the ‘Avivim’ settlement, inflicting casualties upon them . The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:10 the ‘Beit Hille’ military base with grad missiles [Katyusha], hitting it directly.

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, and in response to the Zionist enemy’s bombing of an aluminum factory in Al-Kfour, northern Nabatiyeh:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:15 with missiles a factory of the ‘Rafael’ Company for ‘Israeli’ Military Industries in ‘Shlomi’. The target was hit directly and it was seen set on fire.

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:50 an ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers’ gathering in the ‘Bayyadh Blida’ Site, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 23:50 the logistic support team that was carrying out maintenance works for the equipment of the ‘Bayyadh Blida’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.