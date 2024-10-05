No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah Condemns “Israeli” Murder of Al-Mayadeen Staff, Says Crime Won’t Go Unpunished  

folder_openLebanon access_time10 months ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relation condemns the “Israeli” crime against the staff of the al-Mayadeen Channel and confirms that this aggression as well as the martyrdom of other citizens will not pass without a response from the fighters of the Islamic Resistance.

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Once again, the Al-Mayadeen Channel is subjected to brutal Zionist aggression. After the decisions taken by the enemy government to arbitrarily restrict the channel within the occupied Palestinian territories, the occupation forces committed a treacherous crime that led to the martyrdom of our two dear colleagues, reporter Farah Omar and photographer Rabie Al-Maamari.

This crime as well as the previous crimes – the assassination of martyr journalist Issam Abdallah, the targeting of a media convoy in Yaroun and the killing of dozens of journalists in Gaza in addition to the destruction of their headquarters by the occupation forces  reveal the importance of the role played by the media in exposing the enemy’s terrorist practices and in revealed its horrific crimes against civilians, especially in the Gaza Strip.

The continued targeting and killing of journalists by the “Israeli” enemy reveal how infuriated it is with the important and fundamental role played by the media, which through its great efforts and sacrifices has been able to bring about a shift in public opinion in favor of the oppressed Palestinian people against the murderous and criminal “Israeli” enemy.

We call on international media and humanitarian bodies to condemn this crime and similar crimes that preceded it, and to speak out loud and pressure the enemy government to stop its aggression against both, journalists and civilians.

Hezbollah Media Relations strongly condemns this crime and extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the colleagues in Al-Mayadeen Channel and to the family of the two dear martyrs. Hezbollah confirms that this aggression and the martyrdom of other citizens will not pass without a response from the fighters of the Islamic Resistance who are drawing in the fields the most wonderful epics of heroism and redemption.

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations al mayadeen IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

