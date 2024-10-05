No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Bunkers Under Al-Shifa Hospital Were Built By ‘Israel’, ‘Israeli’ Ex-PM

Bunkers Under Al-Shifa Hospital Were Built By ‘Israel’, ‘Israeli’ Ex-PM
folder_openZionist Entity access_time10 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By CNN

Former Prime Minister of the Zionist entity Ehud Barak said Monday that ‘Israel’ had built bunkers "decades ago" underneath Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

“It’s already [been] known for many years that they have the bunkers that originally [were] built by ‘Israeli’ constructors underneath Shifa. And, a kind of junction of several tunnels are part of this system,” he told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an interview. 

The Zionist regime captured Gaza from Egypt in 1967 and held the territory under full military occupation until 2005 when it withdrew its settlers and soldiers in a move known as the ‘disengagement.’ Hamas assumed full control inside the enclave two years later.

“It was probably five or four decades ago that we helped [the Palestinians] to build these bunkers in order to enable more space for the operation of the hospital within the very limited size of this compound,” Barak claimed.

Israel Hamas Gaza IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Netanyahu’s UN Speech: Lies, Fraud, and Delegations Withdrawal

Netanyahu’s UN Speech: Lies, Fraud, and Delegations Withdrawal

8 days ago
Yedioth Ahronoth: Ground Incursion into Lebanon is A Death Trap Prepared by Hezbollah

Yedioth Ahronoth: Ground Incursion into Lebanon is A Death Trap Prepared by Hezbollah

8 days ago
Hezbollah Paralyzes the North – Two Million “Israeli” Settlers in Firing Zone

Hezbollah Paralyzes the North – Two Million “Israeli” Settlers in Firing Zone

12 days ago
Over Half of ’Metula’ Settlement Homes Damaged Since War Began

Over Half of ’Metula’ Settlement Homes Damaged Since War Began

15 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot