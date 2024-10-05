No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

21 Out Of 24 Hospitals in Wadi Gaza Cease Functions - WHO

folder_openPalestine access_time10 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

21 out of 24 hospitals north of Wadi Gaza have ceased functioning, leaving thousands of people without essential medical care, WHO Health Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan confirmed.

The dire situation is further exacerbated by the fact that Al Shifa Hospital, a vital healthcare institution in the region, is no longer admitting new patients.

According to Ryan, "Deconfliction mechanisms with Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories [COGAT] have been subpar and don’t allow for safe humanitarian operations. It improved with Al Shifa evacuation and WHO hopes that becomes the new standard."

Israel WHO Palestine Gaza IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

