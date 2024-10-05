- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
21 Out Of 24 Hospitals in Wadi Gaza Cease Functions - WHO
folder_openPalestine access_time10 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
21 out of 24 hospitals north of Wadi Gaza have ceased functioning, leaving thousands of people without essential medical care, WHO Health Emergencies Program Executive Director Michael Ryan confirmed.
The dire situation is further exacerbated by the fact that Al Shifa Hospital, a vital healthcare institution in the region, is no longer admitting new patients.
According to Ryan, "Deconfliction mechanisms with Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories [COGAT] have been subpar and don’t allow for safe humanitarian operations. It improved with Al Shifa evacuation and WHO hopes that becomes the new standard."
Comments
- Related News