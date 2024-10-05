No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Ali Madi on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Ali Madi on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds
folder_openLebanon access_time10 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourned its fighter Ali Mohammad Madi [Walaa], from Maidoun, Beqaa, who was martyred while performing his duties on the path of [liberating] al-Quds.

Al-Quds Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Monthly Frequency of Rockets and Drones Launched from Lebanon

Monthly Frequency of Rockets and Drones Launched from Lebanon

28 days ago
This Is How Hezbollah Tried to Beat the Iron Dome

This Is How Hezbollah Tried to Beat the Iron Dome

28 days ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Abbas Ayyoub on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [5/9/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Abbas Ayyoub on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [5/9/2024]

28 days ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, September 6, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, September 6, 2024

28 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot