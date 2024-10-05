Al-Qassam Brigades: Palestinian Fighters Destroyed 60 “Israeli” Military Vehicles in 3 Days

By Staff, Agencies

The military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says its fighters have destroyed as many as 60 “Israeli” military vehicles over the last three days amid the regime's unrelenting aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Abu Obaida, the spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, provided the information on Monday, saying the targeted vehicles included at least 10 armored personnel carriers.

"Our fighters targeted an ['Israeli'] infantry force with an anti-personnel projectile on Saturday, causing significant injuries," he said, adding that resistance fighters heard the screams of the enemy soldiers who cried for help.

The spokesman, meanwhile, reported that the al-Qassam Brigades inflicted "fatalities and injuries" on "Israeli" forces in "several qualitative operations," which were carried out during the same period.

According to the al-Qassam's spokesman, "When the [‘Israeli’] enemy is unable to tow its damaged vehicles, it resorts to bombing them from the air to erase the traces of its failure."

"The enemy may have bombed its own forces on the ground, thinking they were captured in the Rantisi Hospital operation," Abu Ubaida said, referring to an attack by Palestinian resistance fighters targeting "Israeli" forces at the hospital.

"A force of elite [resistance] fighters, consisting of 25 members, carried out a composite attack on the enemy forces at Rantisi Hospital, which the enemy [has] turned into a base after evacuating it of patients," he noted.

According to Palestinian media, soon after Abu Obaida's announcement, resistance groups fired a massive volley of rockets towards “Israeli” targets, including in the coastal city of Tel Aviv and other areas in the center of the occupied territories, describing it as one of the largest rocket barrages against the “Israeli” entity since the beginning of the regime’s war on Gaza.

Following the rocket attack, sirens sounded over a wide area across the occupied territories extending from “Ashdod” in the south to “Herzliya” in the north.

Palestinian fighters have been engaged in defensive operations against “Israeli” forces since October 7. On that day, the “Israeli” entity launched an all-out war against the besieged Gaza Strip in response to Operation Al-Aqsa Flood carried out by the territory's resistance groups. At least 13,300 Palestinians have been martyred since the onset of the “Israeli” military aggression, including upwards of 5,600 children.