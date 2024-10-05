Zionist Army Suffering Daily Losses - IRG Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Major General Hossein Salami said the ‘Israeli’ regime’s military is sustaining big damages as it loses at least 15 tanks each day.

Addressing a conference on Monday, the IRG chief said the Zionist regime is desperately attempting to achieve a fake victory against Gaza by killing children and infants and bombing civilians.

However, the Zionist forces have exposed themselves to Palestinian offenses inside Gaza, Salami added.

He further noted that the ‘Israeli’ forces have come within reach of the Palestinian fighters, as the Zionist army is losing at least 15 tanks and several personnel carriers and forces every day.

The Zionist regime has failed when it comes to morality, has become isolated politically, and has acted stupidly in tactical terms, the commander added, saying ‘Israel’ has lost to its own mistakes and to the faith and resistance of the Palestinian people.

The world is changing as Islam is spreading, he stated, expressing confidence that Palestinians will emerge victorious in the battle against the Zionist regime.

More than 13,000 people have been martyred in Gaza since ‘Israeli’ bombardment began on October 7.