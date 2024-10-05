ICESCO Condemns “Israel’s” Heinous Crime of Striking Schools in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization [ICESCO] has condemned the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s recent bombardment of two schools in the Gaza Strip, which sheltered civilians amid the regime’s war of genocide against the territory.

Issuing a statement on Sunday, the organization said it “condemns in the strongest terms the heinous crime committed of bombing al-Fakhoora [and] Tal al-Zaatar schools in the Gaza Strip, by the “Israeli” occupation, causing hundreds of casualties, including deaths and injuries.”

The statement came a day after more than 200 Palestinians were killed and injured in an “Israeli” airstrike on al-Fakhoora School, which is affiliated with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Shortly afterwards, the regime targeted Tal al-Zaatar, another school, in the town of Beit Lahia, which is also located in northern Gaza, with another bombing.

“While sharing the pain and anger of millions of people around the world, ICESCO affirms that the continuation of this brutal behavior, which makes no distinction whatsoever between schools, medical institutions and military facilities, demonstrates the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s persistence in violating all international laws,” the organization added.

ICESCO noted that the “Israeli” crimes also show the regime is “disdaining the emerging positions around the globe against these barbaric actions, which have become a disgrace to humanity.”

“No power has ever used its military machine with such hatred against children’s dormitories, schools and hospitals. With such an action, the system of values and morality undergoes an unprecedented blatant setback in history,” it added.

ICESCO renewed its appeal to all international organizations, particularly those working in the fields of education, science and culture, to express a firm stance against the “Israeli” entity irresponsible actions.

It also called on international bodies to take necessary measures to ensure that the Tel Aviv regime will be held accountable for its crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.