Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, November 20, 2023

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Monday, November 20, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 08:00 the Unit 91 Command Center at the ‘Branit’ Barracks with two heavy ‘Burkan’ missiles, hitting it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 08:20 the Unit 91 Command Center at the ‘Branit’ Barracks with two ‘Burkan’ missiles. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:40 the ‘Zibdin’ Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 with the appropriate weapons an ‘Israeli’ infantry unit at the ‘Karantina Hill’ near the ‘Hadab Yaroun’ Site. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 an ‘Israeli’ infantry gathering in the vicinity of ‘Al-Dhhayra’ Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 with missiles and artillery shells an ‘Israeli’ infantry gathering at the three-way intersection of 'Al-Tayhat', scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:10, with three strike drones, gatherings of the ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers west of ‘Kiryat Shmona’, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:15 several centers of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers’ gatherings and deployments west of ‘Kiryat Shmona’ with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}