No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, November 20, 2023

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, November 20, 2023
folder_openLebanon access_time10 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Monday, November 20, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 08:00 the Unit 91 Command Center at the ‘Branit’ Barracks with two heavy ‘Burkan’ missiles, hitting it directly.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 08:20 the Unit 91 Command Center at the ‘Branit’ Barracks with two ‘Burkan’ missiles.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:40 the ‘Zibdin’ Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 with the appropriate weapons an ‘Israeli’ infantry unit at the ‘Karantina Hill’ near the ‘Hadab Yaroun’ Site.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 an ‘Israeli’ infantry gathering in the vicinity of ‘Al-Dhhayra’ Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 with missiles and artillery shells an ‘Israeli’ infantry gathering at the three-way intersection of 'Al-Tayhat', scoring direct hits.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:10, with three strike drones, gatherings of the ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers west of ‘Kiryat Shmona’, scoring direct hits.
  8. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:15 several centers of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers’ gatherings and deployments west of ‘Kiryat Shmona’ with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, August 20, 2024

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 18, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, August 18, 2024

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 19, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, August 19, 2024

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot