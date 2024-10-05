Palestinian Resistance Shattered ‘Israel’s’ Delusion of Grandeur - IRG Commander

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] commander said the United States was forced to run the Zionist regime after the occupying regime was impaired at the hands of the Gaza-based Palestinian Resistance forces in their October 7 operation.

Speaking on Sunday, Deputy Commander of the IRG’s Quds Force Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh said that Hamas forces hit the Zionist regime “like lightning” in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and “humiliated” it after attacking steel forts, concrete walls, and multi-meter-high fences.

“The Palestinian Resistance forces shattered the Zionist enemy’s grandeur and disrupted and destroyed its intellectual dome in the field of management, thus the US was forced to take over the regime’s management,” Fallahzadeh added.

He further noted that the Palestinian Resistance managed to demolish the ‘Israeli’ regime’s intelligence system, defeat its military, and damage its security.

The IRG commander also emphasized that the Zionist regime has “achieved nothing” in its heavy aggression, bombings, artillery fire, and direct attacks by tanks and personnel carriers against the besieged Gaza Strip.

The occupying regime is massacring Palestinian people out of “weakness and desperation,” he said.

“The enemy fights with the innocent, oppressed people of Gaza and does not dare battle with Resistance groups.” Fallahzadeh asserted.

“Hamas is indelible and the truth is victorious. It is the falsehood that will be destroyed.”

He also said that over the past 75 years, the Zionists have committed crimes in the occupied territories, displaced 7 million defenseless Palestinians, and massacred more than 150,000 people.

‘Israeli’ regime waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in the occupied territories.

Since the start of the aggression, the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has left 13,000 Palestinian martyrs, including more than 5,500 children and 3,500 women, and injured at least 30,000 others.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.