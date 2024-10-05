Over A Dozen Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Strikes on Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital

By Staff, Agencies

At least 15 Palestinians have been martyred in ‘Israeli’ forces' direct strikes on the Indonesian Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in the northern part of Gaza as the brutal aggression on the besieged strip enters its 45th day.

The ‘Israeli’ forces opened fire and launched artillery strikes on the Indonesian Hospital and the surrounding areas in the early hours of Monday.

Reports said ‘Israeli’ forces are going to repeat what happened at al-Shifa Hospital and will also occupy the Indonesian Hospital as tanks surrounded the place.

Last week, ‘Israel’ raided Al Shifa, Gaza’s main hospital claiming that it was a Hamas “operational center,” sharing unverified images and videos of what it said were Hamas weapons and equipment.

According to the medical team, the Indonesian Hospital was targeted without prior warning.

The strikes prompted staff at the hospital to appeal for urgent help from the United Nations and the Red Cross.

Following the strikes, the government media office in the Gaza Strip warned of another massacre that could be committed in the Indonesian Hospital.

Medical authorities in Gaza said the hospital has a capacity of 140 patients, but currently, there are more than 650 patients inside it.

The hospital is also sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinian people who sought refuge from the ‘Israeli’ aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

In comments related to the development, General Director of Gaza Hospitals Mohammad Zakkout sounded the alarm that the situation in Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital is catastrophic.

“What is happening here is worse than what happened in Al-Shifa Hospital, because this is a much smaller hospital. It will be a bigger massacre here.”

What is happening is a death sentence to everyone in the hospital. There are at least 700 patients and staff inside the hospital, in addition to displaced Palestinians sheltering inside it, Zakkout added.

There is no electricity in the hospital, and it is being surrounded by ‘Israeli’ tanks, and anyone trying to leave the hospital is being shot at, the official warned, adding that “Some patients inside the hospital are in critical condition, including women who need c-sections and dialysis patients. Children are getting fevers and high temperatures, which is being worsened due to the lack of water.

Multiple casualties were also reported in an ‘Israeli’ airstrike that targeted the nearby Kuwait School where hundreds of families have been sheltering.

Also on Monday, the bodies of more than 30 Palestinians were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza after ‘Israeli’ strikes hit the refugee camps of Bureij and Nuseirat.

‘Israeli’ airstrikes on Gaza have repeatedly targeted hospitals, residential buildings, mosques, and churches. Under the Geneva Convention, attacks on hospitals are strictly prohibited.

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for Palestinians hoping to be spared ‘Israeli’ bombardments, which began early in October.

On October 17, hundreds of civilians were martyred and injured by ‘Israeli’ airstrikes on al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City. The attack has been condemned as an act of genocide by many governments around the world.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has urged the United Nations secretary-general to form an international committee to visit hospitals in the besieged strip to counter ‘Israel’s’ “false” claims that they are used as launch pad for anti-‘Israel’ operations. Hamas has noted that the claims are aimed to “justify” ‘Israel’s’ attacks on hospitals in Gaza.

The ‘Israeli’ aggression has so far left more than 13,000 Palestinian martyrs, most of them women and children, and injured more than 30,000 others.