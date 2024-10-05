Resistance Calibrating Pressure On ‘Israel’ Amid Gaza War – Amir Abdollahian

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has told members of the Iranian Parliament that the regional Resistance forces are carefully calibrating their response to the crimes of the ‘Israeli’ entity in Gaza.

A senior Iranian member of Parliament said on Sunday that the foreign minister had told the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in a meeting earlier in the day that the ‘Israeli’ regime was lacking a strategy in its war on Gaza after more than 40 days of aggression.

“That comes as the Resistance groups are adjusting the pressure on the Zionists and their supporters in a smart fashion and there is a profusion of capacities that have yet to be activated,” Abolfazl Amoui quoted the Iranian foreign minister as saying in the Parliamentary committee meeting.

Amir Abdollahian attended the meeting to brief the lawmakers on the latest developments in Gaza and the Foreign Ministry’s efforts to bring an end to the ‘Israeli’ aggression on the Palestinians, Amoui said.

The top diplomat also told the MPs that support for the oppressed people of Gaza is growing across the world, leaving the regime and its great benefactor, the United States, in a precarious situation with regard to the issue of Palestine.

Resistance groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen have been launching attacks on ‘Israeli’ and US interests in the region in a bid to force the regime to stop its brutal attacks against the Palestinians.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, since October 7, at least 12,300 Palestinians have been martyred in the strikes, most of them women and children. Nearly 30,000 Palestinians have also been injured.