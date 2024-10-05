Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces detained an ‘Israeli’ cargo ship in the Red Sea in the latest escalation against the ‘Israeli’ occupation in light of its genocide in Gaza.

The navy of the Yemeni Armed Forces managed to capture an ‘Israeli’ ship in the depths of the Red Sea on Sunday.

Reportedly, 52 people aboard the ‘Israeli’ ship, presumably a vehicle carrier, were detained, according to sources cited by Al-Mayadeen, which also revealed that the Yemeni Armed Forces were working to reveal their identities and nationalities.

The ship is called the Galaxy Leader. It is a Bahamian-flagged but ‘Israeli’-owned ship.

The Yemeni Armed Forces used a helicopter and hovered with it over the ‘Israeli’ ship before rappelling down to the deck and taking control of it, NBC News reported.

A few hours after the seizure, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree read a statement which included the following:

The Yemeni Armed Forces, in compliance with the orders of Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi, and in response to the demands of the great Yemeni people and all free people of the nation, and guided by religious, humanitarian, and ethical responsibilities towards the oppressed Palestinian people facing unjust blockade and ongoing heinous massacres by the 'Israeli' enemy; the Yemeni Armed Forces Navy, with the help of Allah, has carried out a military operation in the Red Sea, resulting in the seizure of an ‘Israeli’ ship and bringing it to the Yemeni coast. The Yemeni Armed Forces deal with the ship's crew in accordance with the teachings and values of our Islamic religion. The Yemeni Armed Forces renew their warning to all ships affiliated with the ‘Israeli’ enemy or those dealing with it, that they will become legitimate targets for the Armed Forces. We urge all countries with nationals operating in the Red Sea to stay away from any activity with ‘Israeli’ ships or ships owned by ‘Israelis.’ The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their commitment to continue military operations against the ‘Israeli’ enemy until the aggression on the Gaza Strip stops, and the ongoing heinous crimes against our Palestinian brothers in Gaza and the West Bank cease. They also emphasize that the Zionist entity poses a threat to the security and stability of the region and international passages. The international community, if keen on the region's security and stability and preventing the expansion of the conflict, should halt ‘Israeli’ aggression on Gaza. The operations of the Armed Forces only threaten the ships of the ‘Israeli’ entity and those owned by ‘Israelis,’ as mentioned in a previous statement.

"It seems that the ship captured by the Yemenis is owned by ‘Israeli’ businessman Rami Ungar," ‘Israeli’ media said in the wake of the incident. "The ship was carrying vehicles, as it was making its way from a port in southern Turkey to a port in Western India."

An ‘Israeli’ occupation forces spokesperson described the event as "a very dangerous development."

Ansarullah threatened and fulfilled its threats against ‘Israel,’ Zionist media commented on the development.

Earlier on Sunday, Brigadier General Saree said the army would target all ships owned or operated by ‘Israeli’ companies or ones bearing the ‘Israeli’ flag, calling on countries to withdraw their citizens operating on such ships.

In the same context, a Yemeni military source voiced the Yemeni Armed Forces' readiness to target any ‘Israeli’ vessel, whether in the Red Sea or any other place unexpected by the enemy.

"Our armed forces are set to target all ‘Israeli’ ships, whether they are heading to occupied Palestine or not," the source said.

The Yemeni Armed Forces launched on Tuesday a salvo of ballistic missiles at various targets of the ‘Israeli’ enemy in the occupied Palestinian territories.

At the time, Saree confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted sensitive sites in "Eilat," built on the ruins of the Palestinian Um al-Rashrash, just 24 hours after another military operation.

He added that the Yemeni Armed Forces would begin implementing directives in terms of taking the appropriate measures against any ‘Israeli’ vessel in the Red Sea. Furthermore, he underlined that the Yemeni Armed Forces would not hesitate to target any ‘Israeli’ ship in the Red Sea "or any place within our reach."

Yemen has also launched long-range cruise missiles and attack drones on several occasions, as well as ballistic missiles at "Eilat" located in the southernmost region of occupied Palestine.