Imam Khamenei: Muslim Countries Must Cut Political Ties With ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called on Muslim countries to sever political ties with the ‘Israeli’ regime for "at least a limited period of time" amid the occupying entity’s ongoing genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks after touring an exhibition showcasing the latest achievements of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Aerospace Force at the Ashura Aerospace University of Science & Technology on Sunday.

“The Muslim governments should cut their political relations with the Zionist regime at least for a limited period of time,” His Eminence underlined.

Imam Khamenei further added that it was not acceptable that some Muslim states have condemned the crimes of ‘Israel’ and some have been just watching.

It is necessary, Imam Khamenei underlined, to “cut off the lifeline of the Zionist regime” and Muslim countries should work to disrupt ‘Israel’s’ access to energy and goods.

His Eminence also encouraged the continuation of demonstrations in support of the Palestinian cause to prevent the oppression of the Palestinian people from fading into oblivion.

He expressed optimism about the future developments. “We will carry out our duty,” His Eminence stated.

Since October 7, the Zionist regime has killed at least 12,300 Palestinians, including more than 5,000 children and 3,300 women. 30,000 Palestinians have also been injured.

The regime was caught off-guard on that October day by the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood launched by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas against the occupying entity.

Imam Khamenei said the developments in Gaza and the continuation of ‘Israel’s’ atrocities there blew the lid off many hidden facts, including the Western support for racial discrimination.

The Zionist regime was the epitome of racial discrimination, Imam Khamenei stated.

“The Zionists consider themselves the superior race and look down on the rest of the human race, which is why they have massacred several thousand children with no pang of conscience.”

Imam Khamenei said the support by the leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Britain for such a “racist regime” also means those governments support racial discrimination.

He also called on the people of Europe and America to clearly show they do not advocate racial discrimination.

In addition, the current circumstances in Gaza, Imam Khamenei said, demonstrated ‘Israel’s’ “military and operational failure.”

The regime has so far failed to achieve its stated objective of eliminating the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, using “all its military power” in more than 40 days notwithstanding.

Imam Khamenei said the bombing of hospitals in Gaza proves ‘Israeli’ leaders are furious with their failure.

“The defeat of the Zionist regime in Gaza is real. Entering hospitals or people’s homes is not victory, because victory means defeating the opposite side, something that the Zionist regime has not achieved and will not be able to achieve in the future.”

Imam Khamenei said ‘Israel’s’ failure also lays bare the failure of the United States and the regime’s Western benefactors.

The world is confronted with the reality that a regime armed with advanced and state-of-the-art military equipment has failed to overcome an adversary that has none of such equipment, Imam Khamenei said.

He also hailed the favorably fast progress of the Iranian Armed Forces towards more achievements.

Imam Khamenei said despite the "very good" situation in some military sectors, there are shortcomings in some other parts, which the Armed Forces need to detect and work to overcome.

His Eminence said the faithful and determined Iranian youths have succeeded in making grand scientific achievements.

"Of course, we should not be satisfied with the current level of success since various military and non-military sectors in the world are making constant progress," Imam Khamenei stated.