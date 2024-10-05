No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, November 19, 2023

folder_openLebanon access_time10 months ago
By Al-Ahed News, 

The Islamic Resistance issued on Sunday, November 19, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:30 the ‘Al-Dhhayra’ Site and ‘Al-Jerdah’ Point with the appropriate weapons.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:35 an ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers’ gathering in a newly established brigade center in the ‘Jal Al-Alam’ Site with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties.
  3. As the enemy was carrying out maintenance activities in ‘Al-Marj’ Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the site at 11:30 with the appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 the ‘Ramiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 the enemy positionings and ambushes in ‘Khallet Wardeh’ with the appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 the ‘Hanita’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy members and vehicles near the ‘Metula’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  8. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 the ‘Jal Al-Alam’ Site and its vicinity with missiles and artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
  9. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:45 the ‘Yiftah’ Barracks [the occupied Lebanese Qadas village] and the ‘Al-Malikiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring in them direct hits.
  10. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:50 the ‘Al-Abbad’ Site with guided missiles, striking directly its newly installed technical equipment.
  11. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:25 several ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers’ gatherings near ‘Al-Marj’ Site, in the ‘Ramim’ Forest, and in the vicinity of the occupied Lebanese ‘Hounin’ Site with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.

Al-Quds Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

