By Al-Ahed News,

The Islamic Resistance issued on Sunday, November 19, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:30 the ‘Al-Dhhayra’ Site and ‘Al-Jerdah’ Point with the appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 08:35 an ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers’ gathering in a newly established brigade center in the ‘Jal Al-Alam’ Site with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties. As the enemy was carrying out maintenance activities in ‘Al-Marj’ Site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the site at 11:30 with the appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 the ‘Ramiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 the enemy positionings and ambushes in ‘Khallet Wardeh’ with the appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 the ‘Hanita’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy members and vehicles near the ‘Metula’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 the ‘Jal Al-Alam’ Site and its vicinity with missiles and artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:45 the ‘Yiftah’ Barracks [the occupied Lebanese Qadas village] and the ‘Al-Malikiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring in them direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:50 the ‘Al-Abbad’ Site with guided missiles, striking directly its newly installed technical equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:25 several ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers’ gatherings near ‘Al-Marj’ Site, in the ‘Ramim’ Forest, and in the vicinity of the occupied Lebanese ‘Hounin’ Site with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.