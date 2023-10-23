Iran FM: “Israel’s” Ultimate Goal Is Forced Displacement of Palestinians to Sinai, Jordan

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's foreign minister says the ultimate goal behind the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s bloody attacks against the besieged Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank is to force Palestinian people to leave their motherland.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remark in a Sunday phone call with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity began the war on Gaza on October 7, following Operation al-Aqsa Flood, which was launched by Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups in response to the regime’s campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinian people.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry, “Israeli” strikes on Gaza have so far left over 4,700 Palestinians dead, including more than 1,870 children, at least 1,000 women, and nearly 200 elderly people. More than 15,000 people have been injured.

The regime has also ramped up its violent attacks across the occupied West Bank, killing more than 90 Palestinians since Operation al-Aqsa Flood started.

During his phone conversation, Iran's top diplomat lauded Egypt’s efforts to stop the “Israeli” war on Gaza and pave the way for humanitarian aid to reach the territory.

“The ultimate goal of the fake and occupying ‘Israeli’ regime is forced displacement of the people of Gaza and the West Bank to the Sinai region in Egypt and parts of Jordan,” Amir Abdollahian said.

He added, “In fact, Tel Aviv [regime] is trying to have the Palestinian government established outside the historical land of Palestine, but the resistance has proved to be a real obstacle that does not allow Zionists’ dream to come true.”

Amir Abdollahian also declared the readiness of Iran's Red Crescent Society to send humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza through Egypt.

Shoukry, for his part, said his country was opposed to further spread of the war, arguing that the Palestinian nation must remain in its own land.

In a related development also on Sunday, Iran's foreign minister wrote a letter to Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States Paul Richard Gallagher.

In his letter, Amir Abdollahian said the recent crimes committed by the “Israeli” entity, including bombardment of the Baptist Hospital [al-Ahli Arab Hospital] and a historical church in the Gaza Strip, where women and children had sheltered, “reveal another facet of the Zionist regime’s savage and brutal nature.”

The “Israeli” entity’s Tuesday airstrike on Baptist Hospital, killed nearly 500 Palestinians, triggering global outrage at the slaughter of people, many of whom were taking shelter from more than two weeks of ruthless “Israeli” bombing of the besieged territory.

A subsequent “Israeli” strike on the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City also killed a large number of displaced people sheltering at the church compound.

“This [attack on a church] proves that the ‘Israeli’ regime applies its systematic apartheid not only to Muslims, but also to followers of all Abrahamic religions, including Christians,” Iran's foreign minister said.

Noting that “today, we are facing a new version of modern savagery in the occupied Palestinian territories,” Amir Abdollahian added, “At this critical and determining juncture, defending and protecting the rights and lives of the Palestinian nation is a duty for all followers of Abrahamic religions.”

He concluded his letter by saying, “Without a doubt, unity among Muslims, Christians and Jews in countering the crimes of the Zionist regime will play an effective role in restraining Zionists’ extremist measures, restoring calm to the world, and establishing moral values.”