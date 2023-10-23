‘Israeli’ Warplanes Strike Areas Near Three Hospitals in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ warplanes have carried out new strikes against the besieged Gaza Strip, bombarding areas near three hospitals.

According to Palestinian media reports, the early Monday attacks struck near Gaza City's Shifa and al-Quds hospitals, and also near the Indonesian Hospital, in the northern part of the territory.

It was not immediately clear whether the first two hospitals were damaged in the attacks.

However, the director of the Indonesian Hospital was quoted by Al Jazeera news channel as saying that the ‘Israeli’ strikes caused "serious damage and injuries," without providing details. There were no reports about the casualties at or near the other two hospitals.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on October 14 that ‘Israel’ had ordered them to evacuate al-Quds hospital, adding that it was not possible to move the sick and wounded.

The strikes came after on Saturday, ‘Israeli’ regime’s authorities ordered 20 hospitals in northern Gaza to evacuate.

An unnamed ‘Israeli’ security official said six of the 20 hospitals had complied with the order and 10 were in the process of evacuating, adding that four hospitals had refused to evacuate.

The regime’s order came after its warplanes killed at least 500 civilians in a strike on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza.

The Gaza Strip’s Health Ministry said most of the ‘Israeli’ airstrike’s victims were women and children, adding, "Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble."

The attack was described by the Palestinian Civil Defense as the deadliest ‘Israeli’ airstrike in five wars the regime has fought against the blockaded territory since 2008.

The Zionist regime brutal war against the people of Gaza started on October 7 after the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise attack against the regime, called Operation al-Aqsa Flood, by firing thousands of rockets at the occupied territories.

The operation, which was a legitimate response to recurrent acts of violence against Palestinians, touched off an incessant onslaught by the illegal entity on the besieged Gaza Strip, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 4,700 people, mostly civilians, while leaving more than 15,000 others injured.