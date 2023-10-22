No Script

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, 22/10/2023

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Saturday, 21/10/2023 the following statement:

‎In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}‎

Allah Almighty is Truthful

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters attacked this afternoon the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Alam’ site in the occupied Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba Hills with rockets and artillery bombs, striking direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted this afternoon 'Al-Abbad' and 'Miskaf-Am' military sites with guided missiles and artillery bombs, leading to confirmed casualties.

{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}

