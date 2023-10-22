- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, 22/10/2023
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued on Saturday, 21/10/2023 the following statement:
In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
- The Islamic Resistance fighters attacked this afternoon the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Alam’ site in the occupied Shebaa Farms and Kfarshouba Hills with rockets and artillery bombs, striking direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted this afternoon 'Al-Abbad' and 'Miskaf-Am' military sites with guided missiles and artillery bombs, leading to confirmed casualties.
{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}
