Hezbollah Mourns Martyrs of Sunday, October 22, 2023

By Al-Ahed News

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourned five of its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties along Lebanon’s border with the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

The martyrs were identified as:

Hezbollah Mourns Martyrs of Sunday, October 22, 2023

Martyr Ali Youssef Abu Khalil [Zolfiqar], from Al-Qlayleh, South Lebanon

Hezbollah Mourns Martyrs of Sunday, October 22, 2023

Martyr Haidar Khodor Ayyad [Mohammad Jawad], from Tayrfelsay, South Lebanon

Hezbollah Mourns Martyrs of Sunday, October 22, 2023

Martyr Jaafar Abbas Ayyoub [Zolfiqar], from Younin, Beqaa

Hezbollah Mourns Martyrs of Sunday, October 22, 2023

Martyr Ali Mahmoud Marmar [Abu Turab], from Taybeh, South Lebanon

Hezbollah Mourns Martyrs of Sunday, October 22, 2023

Martyr Ahmad Ali Al-Hellani [Nour Ali], from Al-Hellaniyeh, Beqaa

