Hezbollah Mourns Martyrs of Sunday, October 22, 2023
By Al-Ahed News
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourned five of its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties along Lebanon’s border with the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.
The martyrs were identified as:
Martyr Ali Youssef Abu Khalil [Zolfiqar], from Al-Qlayleh, South Lebanon
Martyr Haidar Khodor Ayyad [Mohammad Jawad], from Tayrfelsay, South Lebanon
Martyr Jaafar Abbas Ayyoub [Zolfiqar], from Younin, Beqaa
Martyr Ali Mahmoud Marmar [Abu Turab], from Taybeh, South Lebanon
Martyr Ahmad Ali Al-Hellani [Nour Ali], from Al-Hellaniyeh, Beqaa
