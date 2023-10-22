- Home
Iraqi Resistance Hits Precisely the US Occupation Base of Ain Al-Assad
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued on Sunday, 22/10/2023 the following statement:
In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted at dawn today [Sunday] the US occupation base of Ain al-Assad, western Iraq, with two drones, which hit their targets directly and precisely.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq
