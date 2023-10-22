No Script

Iraqi Resistance Hits Precisely the US Occupation Base of Ain Al-Assad

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 2 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued on Sunday, 22/10/2023 the following statement:

‎In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}‎

Fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted at dawn today [Sunday] the US occupation base of Ain al-Assad, western Iraq, with two drones, which hit their targets directly and precisely.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq

Israel Iraq Palestine Gaza anbar us occupation UnitedStates IslamicResistance IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

