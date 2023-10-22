Hezbollah ‘Is in The Heart’ Of the Battle, Gaza Will Be ‘Israel’s’ Graveyard – Deputy SG

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinians will turn Gaza into a graveyard for ‘Israeli’ troops if the Zionist regime launches a ground invasion of the besieged territory, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem said.

“We have no option but victory and the occupiers have no option but defeat,” Sheikh Qassem underlined in a memorial ceremony held for one of Hezbollah martyrs on Saturday.

The crimes of ‘Israel’ would not go unanswered, Hezbollah second-in-command stressed, adding that “Today enemies are afraid of the capabilities of the Axis of Resistance.”

Sheikh Qassem hailed the unique achievements made by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the ‘Israeli’ occupation, which was launched on October 7. It was “a nail in the coffin of ‘Israel’,” as he described the operation.

Sheikh Qassem also denounced the Western camp for supporting the Zionist regime, saying they are complicit in the crimes.

The West’s stance on the “two-state solution” is merely aimed at distracting the public opinion, the Hezbollah official said.

‘Israel’ pursues a systematic genocide of the Palestinian people by targeting civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, Sheikh Qassem said, stressing that Hezbollah has received many calls not to intervene in the ongoing war against ‘Israel.’ However, he said, “We are now in the heart of the battle.”

“We tell those who contact us that they [the occupiers] must stop the aggression first, so that the conflict does not expand,” Sheikh Qassem emphasized.

‘Israel’ launched the war on Gaza on October 7, after Hamas launched the surprise operation.

More than 4,385 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been martyred across the Gaza Strip as a result of the brutal bombardments. Over 13,560 people have also been injured.