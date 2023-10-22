No Script

The Islamic Resistance Mourns Six Fighters Who Were Martyred While Performing their Duties

By Al-Ahed News

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With more pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourned six of its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties along Lebanon’s border with the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

The martyrs were identified as:

  1. Ismail Ahmad Zein [Haidar Ali] from Shhour
  2. Bilal Nemer Rmaity [Abu Ali Nour] from Al-Majadel
  3. Ali Khalil Khreiss from Al-Khiam
  4. Abbas Bassam Shouman [Abu Al-Fadhl] from Al-Nabi Na’am, Baalbek
  5. Ibrahim Hassan Atwi [Abu Turab] from Al-Suwwanah
  6. Wissam Mohammad Haidar [Ahmad Abbas] from Marjeyoun

