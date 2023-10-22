No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, 21/10/2023

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, 21/10/2023
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Saturday, 21/10/2023 the following statements:

‎In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}‎

Allah Almighty is Truthful

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters shelled on Saturday afternoon the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Alam’ site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms and the Kfarshuba Hills with missiles and other appropriate weapons. 
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the ‘Al-Abad’ site on Saturday afternoon with guided missiles and destroyed several technical equipment.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday afternoon the ‘Hanita’ site with guided missiles.
  4. The Islamic Resistance targeted on Saturday afternoon an “Israeli” infantry force in the occupied Hounin Barracks [‘Ramim’]. The attack led to confirmed casualties. 
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters ‏launched on Saturday afternoon guided missiles towards an ‘Israeli’ occupation forces’ Hummer near the ‘Doviv’ Barracks, leaving its crew killed and injured. When a Zionist tank advanced towards the targeted site, the resistance fighters also targeted it using guided missiles‏.

{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}

‏ 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, 21/10/2023

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, 21/10/2023

6 hours ago
Hezbollah MP Raad: Resistance Is Present, Its Blow to “Israeli” Enemy Is Resounding

Hezbollah MP Raad: Resistance Is Present, Its Blow to “Israeli” Enemy Is Resounding

one day ago
Sayyed Safieddine: West Complicit in ‘Israeli’ Crimes; Palestine Future to be Shaped by the Resistance

Sayyed Safieddine: West Complicit in ‘Israeli’ Crimes; Palestine Future to be Shaped by the Resistance

one day ago
Islamic Resistance Targets Several ’Israeli’ Occupation Sites along the Occupied Borders

Islamic Resistance Targets Several ’Israeli’ Occupation Sites along the Occupied Borders

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 22-10-2023 Hour: 05:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot