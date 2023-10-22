- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, 21/10/2023
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued on Saturday, 21/10/2023 the following statements:
In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
- The Islamic Resistance fighters shelled on Saturday afternoon the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Alam’ site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms and the Kfarshuba Hills with missiles and other appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the ‘Al-Abad’ site on Saturday afternoon with guided missiles and destroyed several technical equipment.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday afternoon the ‘Hanita’ site with guided missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance targeted on Saturday afternoon an “Israeli” infantry force in the occupied Hounin Barracks [‘Ramim’]. The attack led to confirmed casualties.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters launched on Saturday afternoon guided missiles towards an ‘Israeli’ occupation forces’ Hummer near the ‘Doviv’ Barracks, leaving its crew killed and injured. When a Zionist tank advanced towards the targeted site, the resistance fighters also targeted it using guided missiles.
{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}
