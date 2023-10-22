By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Saturday, 21/10/2023 the following statements:

‎In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}‎

Allah Almighty is Truthful

The Islamic Resistance fighters shelled on Saturday afternoon the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Alam’ site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms and the Kfarshuba Hills with missiles and other appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the ‘Al-Abad’ site on Saturday afternoon with guided missiles and destroyed several technical equipment. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday afternoon the ‘Hanita’ site with guided missiles. The Islamic Resistance targeted on Saturday afternoon an “Israeli” infantry force in the occupied Hounin Barracks [‘Ramim’]. The attack led to confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters ‏launched on Saturday afternoon guided missiles towards an ‘Israeli’ occupation forces’ Hummer near the ‘Doviv’ Barracks, leaving its crew killed and injured. When a Zionist tank advanced towards the targeted site, the resistance fighters also targeted it using guided missiles‏.

{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}