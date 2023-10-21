Hezbollah MP Raad: Resistance Is Present, Its Blow to “Israeli” Enemy Is Resounding

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

The Head of Loyalty to the Resistance bloc in the Lebanese Parliament MP Mohammad Raad confirmed on Saturday that “The enemy threatens what it cannot implement, and the world today lives between the illusion of the threat and the goal that the enemy wants to implement, and its inability to achieve this goal”.

Raad's comments were made during a memorial ceremony held by Hezbollah for the martyr Hussein Hani Tawil in the southern village of Khirbet Selm.

The MP explained that “The ‘Israeli’ enemy in Gaza is exercising senseless revenge and venting hatred, and is unable to achieve a political goal there. It can destroy homes, residences, shops, towers, hospitals and neighborhoods; as well as kill children, women, the elderly and the frail, but it cannot do anything with the will of the resistance, because the resistance body alongside these massacres make people more alert, cohesive and ready for confrontation”.

Raad pointed out that the “Israeli” enemy wants to lure and invest in the capabilities of the West, Europe and the United States to engage in the battle to achieve its goal.

“It has gone crazy and is unable to set a ceiling for a political goal that it wants to achieve through its aggression, even in what it is doing in Gaza,” Raad said, referring to the “Israeli” entity.

The Hezbollah MP said, “It is true that we stand in solidarity with Gaza, its people and their right to resist the occupation… but at the same time, we are protecting our country and security, and we know how to act away from the ideologues and haters who have begun spewing their poison and asking about our stance in this battle”.

“We [the Resistance] are present wherever we want and not where some desire,” he said, adding “Unfortunately, these some have previously abandoned Palestine, Gaza and the resistance… they have even weakened the resistance, harmed it and incited against it, and today they are asking about it”.

The Lebanese MP stressed that “the resistance is present and ready, and its blow to the [‘Israeli’] enemy is resounding, even if the Hezbollah Secretary General [His Eminence] Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, does not speak”.

He went on to say, “It is enough that the enemy is hesitating for fear of what we internalize regarding the situation in Lebanon, and on our front here or elsewhere”.

Elsewhere in his speech, the Hezbollah MP said, “What we are doing is to protect Lebanon, and it should not be a source of fear or anxiety for our people at all”.

“We are protecting our arena and preventing the enemy from practicing its madness all over the region,” he added.

Raad concluded his address by slamming the West’s double standards when it comes to “Israeli” interests and said, “The slogans of others about human rights stop here; when no voice rises in the hypocritical West to defend human rights as the ‘Israeli’ kills our unborn children, disgraces our women and our honor, destroys the homes of civilians, and annihilates our hospitals, but if a thorn pricks a Zionist in our region, conferences are held and the Security Council is summoned, and this indicates the extent of the West’s hypocritical bias towards the Zionist racist”.

“This bias is a purely self-interested bias, since it was the West that expelled the Jews from their countries, because they could not coexist with Jewish racist tendencies and Jewish arrogance and filth,” he explained, adding, “They do not want the Jews to leave Palestine, so that they would not have to deal with them”.