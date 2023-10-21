Sayyed Safieddine: West Complicit in ‘Israeli’ Crimes; Palestine Future to be Shaped by the Resistance

By Al-Ahed News

Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine underlined in a memorial ceremony held to honor three Islamic Resistance martyrs in the southern Lebanese village of Kawnin, that it is our duty in the presence of our martyrs to take pride in every part of their faith.

“Resistance has never been for us an emotional action, but rather a reaction to the occupation and an expression of national belonging,” Sayyed Safieddine explained, stressing that the enemy is still occupying our land and threatening our existence to avenge its defeat in 2006.

The senior Hezbollah official further noted that in our resistance, which we have always been taking pride in, we have always been fighting in a rightful cause to defend our land, nation, and sanctities.

“Today’s fight is for a rightful cause and to defend the nations and what is happening in Gaza today is not only related to Gaza and Palestine,” Sayyed Safieddine added.

“The West rushed to help the ‘Israeli’ entity the moment it felt it is in danger as the mindset of revenge for Western leaders makes them ready to annihilate entire nations.”

Sayyed Safieddine further accused the West of being complicit in massacres committed by the ‘Israeli’ occupation against the unarmed Palestinian people. “The US, European, and Western countries are gangs and mafias instead of states.”

Praising the steadfastness of the people of Gaza, Sayyed Safieddine termed it as the answer that they won’t abandon the resistance, adding that the resistance fighters in this region are adherent to their weapons and ready to fight until the end.

“The massacres committed in Gaza will increase the Arab and Islamic people’s adherence to and persuasion about the resistance,” the senior Hezbollah official insisted.

“They won’t kill the spirit within us, which is the spirit of resistance, Ahlulbayt, Karbala, and defending justice,” Sayyed Safieddine said, underscoring that the future that will be shaped in Gaza and Palestine will be made at the hands of the hero resistance fighters.