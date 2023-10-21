Nearly 30 Palestinians Martyred in Early Morning ‘Israeli’ Strikes Across Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

More than two dozen Palestinians have been martyred and several others injured after ‘Israeli’ military aircraft carried out a fresh round of airstrikes against various residential neighborhoods across the besieged Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the warplanes bombarded several buildings in the town of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip early on Saturday, leaving at least 14 people martyred and wounding others.

The aerial raids also left several people missing beneath the rubble, according to the news agency.

At least 14 people were also martyred in Jabaliya town in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, ‘Israeli’ fighter jets struck the eastern flank of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, killing and wounding several people.

‘Israeli’ warplanes also pounded a number of residential buildings in the northwestern Sheikh Radwan district of Gaza City, as well as the eastern and northern parts of Beit Lahiya, WAFA reported.

Houses were hit in Khan Yunis city as ‘Israeli’ aircraft pounded the southern Gaza Strip with more air raids.

There were no immediate reports about the exact number of casualties and the extent of damage caused.

The United Nations says about half of Palestinians in Gaza have been rendered homeless while still trapped inside the enclave, which is known to be one of the most densely populated places on earth.

Health officials in Gaza say the ‘Israeli’ bombardment has killed at least 4,137 people since October 7, when fighters from the Hamas resistance movement launched an unprecedented large-scale attack against the occupying ‘Israeli’ regime. Another 13,162 individuals have also been injured.

Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesman for Gaza’s health ministry, confirmed that nearly 1,400 people, including 720 children, are still missing under the rubble.

Qidra also noted that 352 Palestinians were martyred and 669 others wounded over the past 24 hours, including 16 victims who lost their lives in the aerial strike on the Greek Orthodox Church.

Seven general hospitals and 21 health centers are now out of service, he explained, calling for international protection of hospitals and health facilities in Gaza in light of the intensified ‘Israeli’ aggression.

The senior Palestinian health official further said that 46 medical personnel were martyred and 85 others injured during ‘Israeli’ airstrikes. At least 23 ambulances were destroyed as well.

Meanwhile, international human rights organizations have slammed Western governments over their hypocrisy and double standards in the face of ‘Israeli’ atrocities in the Gaza Strip.