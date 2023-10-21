Hamas Releases Detained US Mother, Daughter for Humanitarian Reasons

By Staff

Spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas resistance movement, Abu Ubaida posted in a Telegram message on Friday night that read the following:

In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens [a mother and her daughter] for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless.

The two were identified as Judith and Natalie Raanan; the former is understood to hold double US-‘Israeli’ ‘citizenship.’

International Committee of the Red Cross president Mirjana Spoljaric said the Americans' release, which came after mediation by Qatar and Egypt, provided a "sliver of hope" for the families of other detainees held in Gaza.