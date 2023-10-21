- Home
Drone Attack Targets US Base in Iraq’s Kurdistan
By Staff, Agencies
The Iraqi Resistance forces targeted the US base in the country’s Kurdistan region with two drones on Friday.
The drone attack on the US Al-Harir Air Base left several American forces injured.
The operation was launched in solidarity with the Palestinian nation and in support of the Al-Aqsa Flood carried out by Palestinian Resistance forces.
On Wednesday, Iraqi sources announced that the Al-Harir Air Base, where the American forces are stationed, was targeted by a drone attack.
Harir Air Base is an airbase located near Harir, Erbil Governorate, Kurdistan Region, Iraq.
After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.
