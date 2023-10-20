No Script

Islamic Resistance Targets Several ’Israeli’ Occupation Sites along the Occupied Borders

Islamic Resistance Targets Several ’Israeli’ Occupation Sites along the Occupied Borders
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Friday 20-10-2023 the following statements:

In the Name of Allah the Most Beneficent the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted this afternoon the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s positions in the occupied Shebaa Farms and Kharshouba Hills. The sites are: “Al-Ramtha, Al-Radar, Ruwaisat Al-Qarn, and Ruwaisat Al-Alam”, and were targeted with the guided missiles and the appropriate weapons.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted in the afternoon ‘Al-‘Assi’ site with the guided missiles and the appropriate weapons.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters attacked in the afternoon ‘Hermon’ site with the guided missiles and the appropriate weapons.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters attacked in the afternoon a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers in the occupied Hounin [‘Ramim’] Barrack, certainly inflicting casualties.
  5. In response to the targeting of journalists and the attack against civilians that took place near ‘Al-Abbad’ site on Thursday, which led to the martyrdom of Abdallah Rabih Al-Biqa’i, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an ‘Israeli’ infantry unit near ‘Branit’ barrack with the appropriate missiles, accurately leaving several soldiers killed and injured.

{And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, All-Wise}

Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

